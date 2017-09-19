Pickup crashes into south Toledo building - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pickup crashes into south Toledo building

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kelly Brown - Facebook) (Source: Kelly Brown - Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A pickup truck ran into a building in south Toledo Tuesday night.

It happened at Carpets by Otto on Reynolds and Angola just before 9 p.m.

There were no serious injuries.

