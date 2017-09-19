High heat for Komen races has doctors concerned

Survivors at the race could be spotted by their pink shirts (Source: WTOL)

With temperatures expected to be in the mid-80s at start of the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure races this weekend, doctors said it's good to start hydrating at least a day or two before the race.

Thousands of runners, walkers, breast cancer survivors and family will fill downtown Findlay and Toledo.

Dr. Michael McCrea, ER doctor at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, said these types of races attack a lot of beginners. He said it's key to stay hydrated by drinking water and staying away from caffeine and sugary drinks.

If your urine isn't a pale yellow, Dr. McCrea said keep drinking water. He also said there will be a lot of people who are more sensitive to heat at these races.

"If you're actively undergoing treatment make sure you've cleared that with your doctor even if you're walking,” Dr. McCrea said. “The biggest thing is to have a good time. Slow down if it's hot. If it's humid you're not going to be able to run a PR. Just take your time and enjoy the race."

Doctors said to watch out for dizziness, fatigue and confusion which are all signs of dehydration.

One thing doctors want runners and walkers alike to keep in mind is, if you're thirsty, it's likely already too late. It's important to make sure to drink plenty of fluids before the race.

