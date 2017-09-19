Former Ohio high school teacher pleads guilty to child pornography production

A former Ohio high school teacher is facing 15 to 30 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to child pornography production Tuesday.

Parents of a teenage female victim, who attended Dublin Scioto High School, discovered that she engaged in sexual activity with her high school teacher, Gregory R. Lee, 52, of Columbus, Ohio after reading her personal journal.

The parents contacted Dublin Police after the discovery in May.

In an interview with police, the victim said that she and Lee had oral sex several times in Lee's classroom and car.

She also said that Lee told her to send nude pictures of herself through her phone.

Authorities discovered about 234 pictures of the victim in Lee's phone. At least 49 of the pictures were nude pictures.

Lee also had nude images of a former female student.

The former student confirmed that she was 17 years old at the time when she sent the pictures to him.

Due to the federal plea agreement, an indictment for Lee's sexual contact with the victim is currently pending. It requires Lee to plead guilty to that indictment as well.

