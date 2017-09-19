Sunshine Communities get ready for residents to settle in new home

Sunshine communities just opened a new group home on the campus of the Little Flower Catholic Church.

The organization bought the land from the parish for $50,000 more than a year ago, and on Tuesday, those with mental and physical disabilities got to see what will be their new home.

There are two different structures, both will each house eight residents.

The $3.5 million project is a partnership between two different walks of faith, Catholics and Mennonites.

The homes still need some finishing touches, but for mothers whose children will live there, it's a relief.

"Jamie has waited for a long time to be a part of this kind of community,” said Diane Frazee, mother of a future resident.

"The possibilities for our children, that we never thought would ever ever. I am getting all teary-eyed even thinking about it because when our kids were born, there was not much hope for them, and to see other embrace them, and give them the possibilities, not the disabilities, is what is really important to us,” said Anita Richardson, mother of a future resident.

