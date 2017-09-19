Editorial: Susan G. Komen NW Ohio progressive towards battling breast cancer

Hi I am Mary Westphal Executive Director for Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

At Komen we have one clear vision; that of a world without breast cancer.

Sadly however this week alone, 22 women in northwest Ohio and Monroe County Michigan will be diagnosed with breast cancer. And that is 22 too many!

I believe that Komen is doing more to reduce breast cancer incidence and mortality rates in our area than any other organization. We do that through funding local grants, delivering services to uninsured women and by funding research to find the cures for breast cancer.

The Race for the Cure is the primary way that we raise funds to do this impactful work.

So please join us this weekend at the Race for the Cure events: Saturday, Sept. 23 in Findlay and Sunday September 24 in Downtown Toledo.

The Race for the Cure events are family fun events. You can walk or run, there is something for everyone and breast cancer survivors are pampered all morning long.

Your $30 registration and fundraising efforts make an important difference. Join us on Race day. Imagine a world with breast cancer.