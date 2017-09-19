Car crashes into electric poles, caused slowed down traffic

A car crash caused a major back up in traffic Tuesday afternoon in Sylvania Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Holland-Sylvania and Sylvania Roads.

Witnesses who saw the crash said a car was cut off, swerved and ended up hitting two electric poles.

No injuries were reported.

Toledo Edison crews were called to make repairs to the poles and some of the power lines had to be cut.

