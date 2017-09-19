American Cancer Society grans nearly $16k to University of Findlay

The University of Findlay has received an almost $16,000 grant from the American Cancer Society.

The grant is a part of the "Tobacco-free generation campus initiative."

The university currently prohibits smoking in facilities and student housing. The school intends to use the funding to develop a plan to make the entire campus tobacco-free which they hope to have done by the end of 2018.

UF was one of 44 schools to receive the funding.

