Ohio animals right advocates get petition certified

State Attorney General Mike DeWine certified an animal right advocates' petition for a ballot proposal.

"The Ohio Puppy Mill Prevention Amendment" would require dog breeders with eight or more non-neutered females and annual sales of more than 15 dogs to meet certain standards.

It would need to get 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

The next step is for the state ballot board to determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple.

