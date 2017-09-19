Ohio man accused of abusing 17-month-old girl, mother charged with endangerment

An Ohio couple is facing more than a dozen felony charges after allegedly abusing a 17-month-old girl.

According to the Attorney General's office, the alleged abuse happened in early June.

Alan Laney, 48, is accused of abusing the baby over a two-day period. The child's mother, 25-year-old Alisha Underwood, is charged for failing to protect the child from him.

"I have made it a priority in my office to protect vulnerable children who cannot defend themselves," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "The investigation into this case alleges that this child suffered abuse that no child should have to endure."

Laney faces two second degree counts of felonious assault, two second degree counts of endangering children and seven third degree counts of endangering children.

He is currently booked at CCNO.

Underwood faces two third degree charges of endangering children and one first degree count of misdemeanor endangering children.

She is not booked at CCNO.

