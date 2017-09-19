Ohio National Guard headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Maria

Airmen with the 200th Red Horse Unit, located in northwest Ohio, headed to the Virgin Islands last week to help rebuild after Hurricane Irma.

With Hurricane Maria headed that way, more than 20 airmen from that squadron have been repositioned from the islands to Florida.

Six airmen from the 269th Combat Communications Squadron out of Springfield, Ohio are going to stay on St. Thomas at a security facility.

