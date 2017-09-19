Airmen assisting in Virgin Islands relief re-positioned to Florida

Airmen with the Ohio National Guard stationed in the US Virgin Islands were temporarily re-positioned in Florida ahead of Hurricane Maria.

The 20 Airmen from the 200th Red Horse Squadron were sent to the islands to help recover from Hurricane Irma.

The airmen will return to the Virgin Islands once the storm passes.

Six airmen with the 269th Combat Communications Squadron will remain in the US Virgin Islands. They will be at a secure facility on St. Thomas designs to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

