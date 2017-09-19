Toledo Municipal Court will celebrate 100-year anniversary with Amnesty Week

The Toledo Municipal Court will celebrate its 100-year anniversary this year.

To commemorate this, the court is holding an Amnesty Week from October 2 to October 7.

The purpose of Amnesty Week is provide an opportunity for people who have non-violent bench warrants to have their warrants cleared without the fear of being arrested.

"All of us judges have agreed that we will not take them into custody. We'll remove their bench warrants and see if we can resolve their cases that day. If we can't resolve their cases that day, they'll be given a future court date," said presiding judge Joshua Lanzinger of Toledo Municipal Court.

Those will warrants can visit the court between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of that week, and on Saturday of Amnesty Week from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 am.

Staff from the BMV will be at the courthouse to assist individuals who need to resolve driver's license issues.

Informational booths from local mental health and substance abuse treatment providers will also be at the courthouse during Amnesty Week.

For more information, call the Toledo Municipal Court at 419-245-1949 or visit the court's Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.