Savages and Associates to move to Maumee

Savage and Associates had a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning as they get ready to move their business to Arrowhead Park in Maumee.

The move is unlike a handful of other businesses that are doing the opposite and are coming to Toledo.

Savage leaders said they feel this is the best move for the company because of the location which is right off 4-75 and easy to for employees to access.

The company began look for a new location more than two years ago. They said it's less about moving out of Toledo and more about expanding in an area that they like.

"Well really, I don't, first of all, I think it's, we're staying in Northwest Ohio, which is really the most important thing. We don't really look at the geography of it as much as hey we were looking for the right location, we looked at a number of them, and when we came here it's like this is the spot," said President and CEO of Savages and Associates, J.R. Toland.

The building will be 30,000 square feet once it's finished.

WTOL 11 will have more from the mayor of Maumee about other businesses possibly moving to Arrowhead.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.