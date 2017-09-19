See the first charter of the city of Toledo at UT

A piece of Toledo history will be seeing the light of day.

The handwritten charter of the city of Toledo is now on display at the University of Toledo.

The charter, written in 1837, was previously kept in the attic of the Safety Building.

The fragile documents are the original by-laws of the city the year it was founded.

The charter is permanently preserved in the Canaday Center in UT's Carlson Library, housed in a temperature and humidity controlled environment and available for public viewing.

"In my opinion, these are as important to the city of Toledo as the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution are to the United States government. This is the document that founded the city," said Barbara Floyd of UT.

The original charter features the signature of Toledo's first mayor, John Berdan.

Another item found with the charter is a book from 1836 listing the names of the 226 people in Port Lawrence Township, otherwise known as downtown Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.