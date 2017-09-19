PAL announces it will cut boxing out of program

Part of a program that has helped hundreds of inner city kids with homework and gives them a place to thrive is sports will be no more.

The Toledo Police Athletic League has announced that the boxing portion of the Police Athletic League will be dropped.

Sgt. Mack Collins with PAL said the cost of coaches and equipment became to much to keep the program up and running.

He said by eliminating boxing, PAL will be easier to sustain with the donations they receive, and will ensure that the program will be around for the more than 200 kids who participate.

