Semi drives through guardrail, spills fuel - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi drives through guardrail, spills fuel

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Northwood police are on the scene of a crash involving a semi.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 at Wales.

Police say a semi went through a guardrail and ended up upside down off the ramp. 

Police say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. 

Police say fuel has spilled onto the roads as a result of the crash.

EPA has been contacted and is on the way to the scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly