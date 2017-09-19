Semi drives through guardrail, spills fuel

Northwood police are on the scene of a crash involving a semi.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 at Wales.

Police say a semi went through a guardrail and ended up upside down off the ramp.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Police say fuel has spilled onto the roads as a result of the crash.

EPA has been contacted and is on the way to the scene.

