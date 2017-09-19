OSHP investigating deadly single-vehicle crash

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rice Township Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Trail 127 west of State Route 19 around 6:30 a.m.

Police say 29-year-old Kodie Ulrich-Baker of Graytown was driving westbound when his vehicle went off the side of the road, hitting a ditch and a bridge.

Police say Ulrich-Baker suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Ulrich-Baker was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.