"Move with the Mayor" walk raises awareness on heart disease

Heart disease is a silent killer and the leading cause of death in Ohio.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and other community leaders will walk on Tuesday in an effort to fight the deadly disease.



Mayor Hicks-Hudson is calling it, "The Move with the Mayor Challenge Walk".

She is inviting everyone to come out to the new event and walk for one mile to raise awareness for the number one killer in the Glass City.

Leaders of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention said cardiovascular disease kills more Americans than all types of cancer combined.

But research has found that walking as little as 30 minutes a day can significantly cut the risk of heart disease.

The Move with the Mayor Challenge Walk will start behind University Hall on UT's campus at 5 p.m.

