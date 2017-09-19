TPD on scene of injury crash involving TPS school bus

Toledo police are on the scene of a crash involving a TPS school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Airport Highway and Western around 9 a.m.

Patty Mazur with TPS says the bus was taking students to Byrnedale Elementary School when it was hit head-on by a car that had crossed over the center line.

Mazur says five students on the bus were treated at the scene for minor injuries, such as cut lips and bumps on the head.

Mazur says two of those students went home with their parents. The other three continued on to school.

Police say there were 16 students total on the bus. The rest were uninjured.

The driver of the bus was uninjured. The driver of the car was treated at the scene and released.

The bus was driven back to the TPS bus garage.

Police said the driver of the car was cited by Toledo police.

