2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of an injury crash in Washington Township on Monday.

The crash occurred on State Route 12 near Trail 261 around 7 p.m. 

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Karen Helms of Fostoria rear-ended the vehicle of 38-year-old Jason Harper of Fostoria. 

Police say Harper was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital with unknown injuries. 

The crash is under investigation.

