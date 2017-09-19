2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

Police were on the scene of an injury crash in Washington Township on Monday.

The crash occurred on State Route 12 near Trail 261 around 7 p.m.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Karen Helms of Fostoria rear-ended the vehicle of 38-year-old Jason Harper of Fostoria.

Police say Harper was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

