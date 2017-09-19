FULL LIST: School Delays and Cancellations

(WTOL) - Early morning fog is expected to cause some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are:

Bryan - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Bryan Center for Autism - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Central Local - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Edon Northwest - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Fountain City Christian - two-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule.

