FULL LIST: School Delays and Cancellations

(WTOL) - Early morning fog is expected to cause some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are: 

  • Bryan - two-hour delay
  • Bryan Center for Autism - two-hour delay
  • Central Local - two-hour delay
  • Edon Northwest - two-hour delay
  • Fountain City Christian - two-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule. 

