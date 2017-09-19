Fire started by portable heater leaves two without a home

Crews were on the scene of an apartment complex fire in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at Moody Manor apartments on Kent Street near Page Street around midnight.

Officials say the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the complex.

Crews say the fire was started when a portable heater caught the bed on fire.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and everyone was able to safely evacuate.

The fire left the two people living in the complex without a place to live.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist.

The fire was ruled accidental.

