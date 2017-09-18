Money Talks News: Buying Your First Car - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Buying Your First Car

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
Money Talks News -

Whether it's new or used, there's nothing more liberating than getting behind the wheel a car, especially if it's the first one.

But as with driving, the safest approach to car buying is slowly.

Step one: Know your dough. A reliable used car doesn't have to be expensive. The best thing to do is to make a budget and stick to it.

And while the temptation is great to buy a red convertible, it's more important to get from point A to point B than it is to look good. Cars are for transportation, not status. In other words, resist the temptation to buy a car that looks good but exceeds your budget. 

Step two: If you're borrowing, arrange your financing. Shop around, online and locally, then get pre-approved. Don't walk into a dealership without it.

If your money is already lined up then make sure to do research. Look for cars with high reliability, and low maintenance and insurance costs.

If your list of cars is narrowed down, then it's time to test drive. But before that happens, print out a checklist and go down that checklist with every car driven.

And before a purchase is made, always have any car inspected by an independent mechanic first.

Those are the basics to buying a car. But there's a lot more to know. Lookout for the next report that deals with financing, but in the meantime, learn more at the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Cars". 

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

  • Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:18:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

  • Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:38:15 GMT

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly