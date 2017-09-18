Money Talks News: Buying Your First Car

Whether it's new or used, there's nothing more liberating than getting behind the wheel a car, especially if it's the first one.

But as with driving, the safest approach to car buying is slowly.

Step one: Know your dough. A reliable used car doesn't have to be expensive. The best thing to do is to make a budget and stick to it.

And while the temptation is great to buy a red convertible, it's more important to get from point A to point B than it is to look good. Cars are for transportation, not status. In other words, resist the temptation to buy a car that looks good but exceeds your budget.

Step two: If you're borrowing, arrange your financing. Shop around, online and locally, then get pre-approved. Don't walk into a dealership without it.

If your money is already lined up then make sure to do research. Look for cars with high reliability, and low maintenance and insurance costs.

If your list of cars is narrowed down, then it's time to test drive. But before that happens, print out a checklist and go down that checklist with every car driven.

And before a purchase is made, always have any car inspected by an independent mechanic first.

Those are the basics to buying a car. But there's a lot more to know. Lookout for the next report that deals with financing, but in the meantime, learn more at the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Cars".

