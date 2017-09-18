Hurricane Maria: Threatening Puerto Rico

Monday evening Maria is a dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds near 160 mph.

Hurricane conditions this evening and tonight will impact Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Hurricane Maria is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours with movement toward the west-northwest.

A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Puerto Rico with a direct strike possible Wednesday.

Devastating wind and rains could be accompanied by storm surge as high as 9 feet.

The long term forecast is predicting a gradual turn to the north into the weekend.

Robert Shiels WTOL