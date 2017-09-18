Hurricane Maria: Threatening Puerto Rico

Monday evening Maria is a dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds near 160 mph.
Hurricane conditions this evening and tonight will impact Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique.
Hurricane Maria is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours with movement toward the west-northwest.
A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Puerto Rico with a direct strike possible Wednesday.
Devastating wind and rains could be accompanied by storm surge as high as 9 feet.
The long term forecast is predicting a gradual turn to the north into the weekend.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.