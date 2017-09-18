TPD attempting to identify breaking and entering subject

Toledo police are hoping to identify a main accused of breaking into a Stop and Shop last week.

According to Toledo police, a subject entered into the Stop and Shop at 1702 Laskey on September 14.

A witness told police the male threw a rock through the window. He left with a garbage bag with cigarettes inside.

An accomplice was heard on an audio tape saying, "Hurry up, Mark."

If you have any information on who the perpetrator is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

