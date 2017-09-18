Michigan community foots bill to fix road for new businesses

With new economic development comes the need for improved infrastructure. In Bedford Township, they're footing the bill to redo a section of Crabb Road in Temperance in order for it to be able to handle increased truck traffic.

The township supervisor said Crabb Road is a local road, not a primary road that gets federal funding to help repair and replace it.

"It cost the tax payers right out of our general fund budget roughly $300,000 to fix this road, but to me, and I'm sure a lot of other people would agree, it's well worth it," said Paul Pirrone, Supervisor of Bedford Township.



And what Pirrone means by that is, it is worth it to keep up with big companies bringing jobs to Bedford Township.

"Especially now that we have this company Syncreon in here who's going to be providing parts to Fiat Chrysler," Pirrone said. “There will be 500 trucks a day along with Syncreon. This road was never meant to handle that type of capacity."

Syncreon is taking over more than 360,000 square feet of the distribution center on Crabb Road and bringing in more than 200 jobs.

With big businesses continuing to land in Bedford, Pirrone said he'll keep pushing to get more federal funding to update infrastructure.

Pirrone said the project moved very quickly and should wrap up by the end of this week.

Next spring another few layers will be added to the base that will be put down this fall.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.