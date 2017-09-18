Jamie Farr pulls out of 'Tuesdays with Morrie' tour

Toledo's own Jamie Farr has pulled out of "Tuesdays with Morrie" which was set to be at the Stranahan Theater early next month.

Farr made a statement about the withdraw Monday afternoon.

"I regret I will not be performing in this wonderful show due to the producer's inability to secure Visas for my Canadian director Ron Ulrich and co-star David Keeley."

The event has been pulled from the Stranahan's website.

It is not confirmed if the performance will be rescheduled in the future.

