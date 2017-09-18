Jamie Farr pulls out of 'Tuesdays with Morrie' tour - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jamie Farr pulls out of 'Tuesdays with Morrie' tour

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jamie Farr (Source: WTOL) Jamie Farr (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo's own Jamie Farr has pulled out of "Tuesdays with Morrie" which was set to be at the Stranahan Theater early next month.

Farr made a statement about the withdraw Monday afternoon.

 "I regret I will not be performing in this wonderful show due to the producer's inability to secure Visas for my Canadian director Ron Ulrich and co-star David Keeley."

The event has been pulled from the Stranahan's website.

It is not confirmed if the performance will be rescheduled in the future.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

  • Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:18:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

  • Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:38:15 GMT

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly