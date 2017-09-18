Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

A 14-year-old boy is dead and another 14-year-old boy is in the Sandusky County Juvenile Detention Center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon.

"He was a good kid. I'm hoping they get justice for his death. I don't think it should have happened that way," said Tania Darby, mother of 14-year-old Jaylen Brock.

Jaylen died in an area hospital Sunday afternoon after receiving a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to neighbors, Jaylen was much loved and enjoyed helping everyone with yard work.

"Jaylen was the bright spot of the neighborhood. I've often come down and told his mom and dad how much I appreciate having the kids on our block. He was just a happy-go-lucky kid," said neighbor Dan Henning.

According to Jaylen's mother Tania, the alleged shooter was playing with the gun, aiming it a group of teenagers and pulling the trigger without knowing that a single round was in the gun.

A Fremont high school student, who wanted to remain anonymous, took a screen shot of a post to Snapchat Sunday afternoon.

The student said the shooting suspect is seen brandishing the gun, with Jaylen sitting behind in the post.

Tania said this tragedy needs to act as a lesson to all young people: Guns are never too be taken lightly.

"And he fell behind the shed, bleeding and gasping for air. All because his friend decided he wanted to play with a gun. And Jaylen just so happened to be the one that gets shot," said Darby.

A relief fund has been established at the Fremont Croghan Colonial Bank branch to raise funds for Jaylen's family.

The alleged shooter made his initial appearance before a juvenile judge Monday.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and burglary.

Because of the felony charges, the court entered a mandatory denial of charges and Starks will be appointed an attorney.

A pretrial date will be set after the attorney is assigned.

