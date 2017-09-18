Fremont Police Department searching for woman suspect

The Fremont Police Department is asking for help in searching for the woman suspect pictured below in a fraud case at US Bank.

In the pictures above, her arm is seen in a sling/soft cast.

Anyone who knows this woman is encouraged to contact the FPD at 419-332-6464 or send a message via Facebook.

