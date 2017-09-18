Fremont Police Department searching for woman suspect - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont Police Department searching for woman suspect

(Source: Fremont Police Department) (Source: Fremont Police Department)
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Fremont Police Department is asking for help in searching for the woman suspect pictured below in a fraud case at US Bank.

  

In the pictures above, her arm is seen in a sling/soft cast.

Anyone who knows this woman is encouraged to contact the FPD at 419-332-6464 or send a message via Facebook. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

  • Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:18:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

  • Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:38:15 GMT

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly