UT welcomes new U.S. citizens

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Toledo celebrated 85 people as they went through a naturalization ceremony and became U.S. citizens Monday afternoon.

The day of the ceremony it coincides with Constitution day which recognizes the U.S. Constitution being signed on September 17, 1787.

Agnieszka Mcpeak, a law professor at UT, went through naturalization ceremony a few years ago spoke at the special event.

She said it was special day for everyone going through it. 

Some of the new citizens came from countries such as Thailand, Philippines, China and India. 

