180 Fighter Wing to conduct September training flight

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct training flights starting Monday and ending Thursday night.

Neighbors may be able to see the F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 10 p.m.

Training flights normally happen during the day, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

Updated photos and videos of the 180FW can be seen here.

