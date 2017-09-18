180 Fighter Wing to conduct September training flight - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

180 Fighter Wing to conduct September training flight

(Source: 180th Fighter Wing) (Source: 180th Fighter Wing)
SWANTON, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct training flights starting Monday and ending Thursday night.

Neighbors may be able to see the F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 10 p.m.

Training flights normally happen during the day, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

Updated photos and videos of the 180FW can be seen here.

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

