AMC screening Disney princess classics - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AMC screening Disney princess classics

(Source: AMC) (Source: AMC)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

AMC Theatres is showcasing several Disney classics as a part of their 'Dream Big' event.

The event officially kicked off last week with a showing of the 1991 classic 'Beauty and the Beast.' AMC will continue to show 'Beauty and the Beast' until September 21.

The theater will feature four other classics including:

  • 'Mulan' (Sept. 22 - Sept. 28)
  • 'Tangled' (Sept. 29 - Oct. 5)
  • 'The Princess and the Frog' (Oct. 6 - Oct. 12)
  • 'Brave' (Oct. 13 - Oct 19)

AMC will screen the movies each day at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, follow this link.

