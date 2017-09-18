Toledo Mud Hens fire manager

The Toledo Mud Hens announced Monday afternoon that the team’s manager, Mike Rojas, will not be returning for the 2018 season.

“As the 2017 minor league season has come to an end and we start to plan for 2018, we have alerted Mike Rojas that he will not be returning as the manager for Triple-A Toledo,” said Dave Littlefield, Tigers Vice President of Player Development.

