Police: Man shot three times during Toledo shooting

Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

The incident is occurred at Newbury and Broadway Streets around 9 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old male was shot three times.

Police say the man was waiting to pick someone up when he noticed someone stealing license plates off of cars.

The victim went out to confront the man about what he was doing, which is when that man shot him.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Detectives are looking for a white male in his thirties and weighing around 175 to 200 pounds in relation to the shooting.

Police say the man has acne scarring on this face and was wearing a t-shirt with bright yellow neon squares on the front.

Police say he could be driving a blue-grey 2010 Pontiac G6 or a similar model car.

"We're asking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle, and maybe they're familiar with the description of the suspect. If you see the suspect or the vehicle, try to be as detailed as you can," said Sgt. Kevan Toney.

Police say this man is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say if you see this man, call 911 and do not approach him.

