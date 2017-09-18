4 children part of group of 12 sent to hospital after crash

Police were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Erie County over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred when one of the drivers lost control going around a curve and slammed into the other cars.

Officials say 12 people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash, including four children.

No charges have been filed at this time.

