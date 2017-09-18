3-vehicle crash caused by driver running red light

Toledo police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Bancroft Street and Collingwood Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Police say two cars and a van were involved.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles ran a red light, causing the crash.

One person involved has been taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The intersection is currently blocked while tow trucks are on the way to the scene.

