3-vehicle crash caused by driver running red light - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3-vehicle crash caused by driver running red light

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Bancroft Street and Collingwood Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Police say two cars and a van were involved.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles ran a red light, causing the crash.

One person involved has been taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The intersection is currently blocked while tow trucks are on the way to the scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    First Alert Forecast: Late September heat to continue throughout week

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

    The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise. 

    More >>

  • Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Family of Fremont teen killed by 14-year-old boy calls for gun safety

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:18:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

    One teen is dead. Another is in jail facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

    More >>

  • Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Mother of killed Fremont teen speaks

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:38:15 GMT

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    A teenager is dead, and his cousin, the suspected shooter is currently in the Sandusky county Juvenile detention center after what family members are saying is an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly