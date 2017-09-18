Armed robber steals cigarettes, chases gas station employee - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Armed robber steals cigarettes, chases gas station employee

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

Wauseon police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the store at 495 East Airport Highway around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a brown jacket and a bandanna covering his face entered the store carrying a crowbar.

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

The clerk was able to run safely to another open business and call the police while the man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

