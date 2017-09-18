Armed robber steals cigarettes, chases gas station employee

The man allegedly stabbed an 82-year-old man multiple times, leaving him dead for days before a neighbor found him.

The man allegedly stabbed an 82-year-old man multiple times, leaving him dead for days before a neighbor found him.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect who stole two dogs from a home in east Toledo.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect who stole two dogs from a home in east Toledo.

Police searching for a suspect who stole two dogs

Police searching for a suspect who stole two dogs

Police say the student choked another student at a volleyball game.

Police say the student choked another student at a volleyball game.

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Wauseon police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the store at 495 East Airport Highway around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a brown jacket and a bandanna covering his face entered the store carrying a crowbar.

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

The clerk was able to run safely to another open business and call the police while the man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.