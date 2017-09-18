5-year-old boy drives jet ski onto beach, injuring woman

The weather will be very warm for Race For The Cure Findlay and Toledo this weekend. Be prepared with water, the heat will take many people by surprise.More >>
President Donald Trump has endorsed Attorney General Bill Schuette for governor of Michigan.More >>
Parents who work outside traditional business hours often have few options when it comes to child care for their children.More >>
Members of Congress are pushing federal agencies to update maps that provide information about potential environmental risks to the Great Lakes.More >>
Perhaps no state has embraced the political outsider as much as Michigan, where a venture capitalist won the last two governor's elections and a real estate baron carried the presidential vote.More >>
