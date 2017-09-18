Woman in hospital after flipping vehicle - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman in hospital after flipping vehicle

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a crash on I-75 on a rainy Monday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 at Kuhlman around 4 a.m. 

Police say a woman was driving down I-75 when she lost control and flipped the vehicle. 

Police say a semi truck driver witnessed the crash and called 911. 

Police say the woman had to be helped out of her vehicle.

The woman was taken to St. Vincent's where she is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation. 

