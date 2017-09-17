Motorcyclist killed after accident in Sylvania Twp.

One person is dead after a bad accident on Central Ave. and Crissey Road in Sylvania Township on Sunday night.

Police say a pickup driven by 72-year-old Klaus Kennedy failed to yield to a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Stephen Powhida when turning onto Crissey Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say Powhida suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kennedy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Powhida was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Kennedy was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been filed as the crash is under investigation.

