14-year-old boy dies after being shot in Fremont; another 14-year-old in custody

A teenage boy is dead after being shot in Fremont on Sunday and another has been taken into custody by the police.

Fremont Police says they were called to the 300 block on Jackson St. just before 5 p.m. where they found 14-year-old Jaylen Brock had been shot.

Police say Brock died on the way to the hospital.

Brock's mother Tania Darby said his cousin is the one who shot him. She said she was inside the house when she heard the shot from outside in her yard.

"He fell behind the shed, bleeding, gasping for air, because his friend decided he wanted to play with a gun," Darby said. "Guns aren't cool. They take lives. They took my son's life."

Brock was the second-youngest of five children. Neighbor Dan Henning said Brock was a good kid who enjoyed helping others.

"Jaylen was the bright spot in my neighborhood. I've often come down and told his mom and dad how much I appreciate having the kids on our block. The kids at school loved him. He's the kind of kind you always want to have next door. To know that he's gone is just extremely sad for everybody over here," Henning said.

The 14-year-old suspect has been taken to the Sandusky County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Official Business and Burglary.

Fremont Police say they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no continued threat.

"I'm hurt, disgusted, mad. Kids playing with guns and now my son is gone. He was a good kid. I'm hoping they get justice for his death. It shouldn't have happened that way," said Darby.

Police have been in contact with Fremont City Schools as Brock was an eighth-grader at Fremont Middle School.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with the Fremont Police.

Stay with WTOL 11 for more on this story as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.