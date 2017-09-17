Fabulous turnout for inaugural Autism Speaks walk in Toledo

Over a thousand people showed up for Toledo's first Autism Speaks walk (Source: WTOL)

It's the World's largest fundraising event for people with autism and on Sunday it came to Toledo for the first time.

More than one thousand people took over the Huntington Center on Sunday morning, a fabulous turnout for the first walk.

Teams and individuals spent months raising money for the walk that would fund the Ohio chapter of Autism Speaks - the leading autism science and advocacy organization.

Autism Speaks wants to help promote solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of those with autism and their families.

David Kramb is a Findlay resident whose granddaughter Reagan is living with autism.

He says they were eager to walk in support of others who are affected.

"You know until it hits home and becomes part of your life you don't think of these things,” said David. “So with Reagan, she has some speech issues, motor skills issues and all the therapies are expensive. So it's nice to be able to give back to the community to those less fortunate."

Autism can be difficult to diagnose or even describe, because it's unique with each individual.

Autism is characterized by communication issues, seizures, or gastrointestinal issues.

"The most commonly known autism indicators would be that of sensory issues, you know things are too loud, things are too bright, communication problems," said Sheri Weithman with Autism Speaks.

That's why they came up with a solution at the walk to help everyone feel comfortable and have a good time.

Instead of clapping and cheering, everyone was given a pom-pom to wave in the air as a sensory-friendly way of celebrating.



Austism Speaks wants everyone to be educated about autism and if you're interested in their services or learning more visit our free news app.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.