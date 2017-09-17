Toledo Police located missing 13-year-olds

Toledo Police have located two 13-year olds who went missing this week.

Their uncle said both girls are now home.

According to police, Jocelyn Mccullough was last seen in East Toledo on Friday, September 15 wearing a purple and white stripped sweater and pink Areopostal sweat pants.

Police are also looking for Kierstin Herron, who was last seen on Secor Rd. on Thursday September 14.

Kierstin was wearing a black and white long-sleeved t-shirt with “Slay” on both sides.

