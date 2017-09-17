7 'creative' laws in Ohio that are probably not followed

Some would say that America is the best country to live in because the government is one that is "of the people, by the people." And what is by the people, are the laws that help shape the government.

But some laws that have been created are just a little bit strange or "creative" to say the least, especially here in Ohio.

Below are seven strange laws in Ohio according to dumblaws.com.

It is illegal for more than five women to live in a house. Honestly, have you ever broken this law before? Don't worry you're probably not alone. It is illegal to mistreat anything of great importance. If law enforcement hammered down on this, how many times would you or others be cited for it? It is illegal to get a fish drunk. - No matter the occasion, if its their wedding, 21st birthday etc., just don't do it. Sorry Goldie. If one loses their pet tiger, they must notify the authorities within one hour. Not sure if it's best to use up that whole hour. It is illegal to fish for whales on Sunday. But no worries, Monday through Saturday you can fish for whale in Ohio. It is illegal to walk a cow down Lake Road in Bay Village. Should you ever find yourself in Bay Village, Ohio with your cow, whatever you do, stay away from Lake Road! Women are prohibited from wearing patent leather shoes in public. One has to wonder if the fashion police came up with this one because they're probably the group of police to notice.

Out of the laws listed, how many have you heard of? Better yet, how many have you broken?

More strange laws can be found here.

