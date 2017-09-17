TPD investigating house fire in central Toledo

Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a house fire that took place Sunday morning in central Toledo.

The fire happened on the 1600 block of Vance Street after 3 a.m.

TFD said the blaze started at the back of the house near the roof.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire but neighbors said it is owned by someone.

The fire is under investigation.

