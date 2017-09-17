Drivers recovering from three-car crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drivers recovering from three-car crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Three drivers are recovering from their injuries after being involved in a three car crash in central Toledo. 

The incident happened at Central and Detroit Avenue around midnight, Sunday. 

Troopers believe a one of the drivers ran a red light which possibly caused the accident. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly