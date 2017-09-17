Motorcyclist dead after crash in Sylvania Township

A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash early Sunday morning in Sylvania Township.

Troopers said at around 2:30 a.m., David Binger, the driver of the motorcycle, hit a curb and crashed near Central and Millicent Roads. That's when the driver flew from his bike.

He was treated at a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

