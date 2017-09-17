Driver crashes into utility pole after hitting pedestrian - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver crashes into utility pole after hitting pedestrian

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two men are recovering from their injuries after being involved in a crash Saturday night in west Toledo.

Police said Anthony Harris was driving on Monroe Street and Upton Avenue when he hit a pedestrian while trying to turn.

Harris went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. 

Authorities said alcohol may be a factor in the incident. 

