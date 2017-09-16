Kids learn teamwork and responsibility at Special Olympics softball tourney in Oregon

It’s been a special weekend in Oregon.

Hundreds of kids came from across the state to compete in Ohio’s Special Olympics Softball Tournament.

Eighteen teams from sixteen counties went swinging for the fences.

The winning team will represent Ohio at next year’s Team USA Games in Seattle.

But this event is about more than just balls and strikes.

Kids are taught to be the best they can be but most of all have a fun, competitive day.

“Because it’s a lot of fun playing good and stuff like that. We have a lot of fun out there,” said Special Olympian Brent Miller.

Trent Murphy feels the same.

“Meeting new people and making good plays,” said Murphy.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports.

Right now, 26,0000 Ohio kids and adults with intellectual disabilities are involved.

“I’m really good. I hit a lot of home runs and score a lot of runs,” said outfielder Ron Lupe.

Special Olympic parent Richard Dennison says the competition helps kids become individuals.

“To mix with people and learn responsibility and to grow as a human being," said Dennison.

A reminder of the Special Olympics motto: ‘Let me win but if I cannot win be brave in the attempt.’

