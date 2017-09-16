Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

An apparent argument over a cell phone resulted in a man taken to the hospital with critical injuries and another man in police custody on Friday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

Police say Walls was struck in the head multiple times by Jamar Baker after an argument over a stolen cell phone.

Police caught up with Baker, who had a hammer, a short time later after witnesses pointed him out.

When police told Baker to drop the hammer at gunpoint he did, but then struggled when police tried to take him into custody. That’s when police tased Baker.

The incident happened around 8:35 p.m.

