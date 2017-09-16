Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Jamar Baker (Source: Lucas County Jail) Jamar Baker (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An apparent argument over a cell phone resulted in a man taken to the hospital with critical injuries and another man in police custody on Friday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

Police say Walls was struck in the head multiple times by Jamar Baker after an argument over a stolen cell phone.

Police caught up with Baker, who had a hammer, a short time later after witnesses pointed him out.

When police told Baker to drop the hammer at gunpoint he did, but then struggled when police tried to take him into custody. That’s when police tased Baker.

The incident happened around 8:35 p.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly